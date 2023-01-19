BC High and Xaverian were two of six teams involved in the Catholic Conference showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. – The Catholic Conference showcase brought all six league teams together under one roof on Sunday at the Canton Ice House.

The turnout was stellar with large crowds of fans, college coaches and scouts attending the three games. Xaverian, St. John’s Prep and Catholic Memorial came away with wins while BC High, Malden Catholic and St. John’s Shrewsbury were on the losing end.

The most entertaining game was the first one as Xaverian held on for a 1-0 victory over BC High. In the final two games, it took the favorites a little while to break away from their challengers, but they did so in the end. St. John’s Prep skated to a 5-1 win over Malden Catholic while Catholic Memorial upended St. John’s Shrewsbury 4-1.

Here are the five biggest takeaways.