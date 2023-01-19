New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

5 takeaways from Catholic Conference showcase

By

BC High and Xaverian were two of six teams involved in the Catholic Conference showcase. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. – The Catholic Conference showcase brought all six league teams together under one roof on Sunday at the Canton Ice House.

The turnout was stellar with large crowds of fans, college coaches and scouts attending the three games. Xaverian, St. John’s Prep and Catholic Memorial came away with wins while BC High, Malden Catholic and St. John’s Shrewsbury were on the losing end.

The most entertaining game was the first one as Xaverian held on for a 1-0 victory over BC High. In the final two games, it took the favorites a little while to break away from their challengers, but they did so in the end. St. John’s Prep skated to a 5-1 win over Malden Catholic while Catholic Memorial upended St. John’s Shrewsbury 4-1.

Here are the five biggest takeaways.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

John Flaherty

BC High head coach John Flaherty placed on leave after OUI arrest

John Flaherty, the head coach of Boston College High School's hockey team, was placed on administrative leave after being charged with operating under the influence…
Read More

Standouts from Belmont Hill’s win over St. Mark’s

BELMONT, Mass. — The crowd at Jordan Athletic Center Wednesday night was large, which reflected the magnitude of the game — Belmont Hill and St.…
Read More

Top performers from the week of Jan. 11-17 in boys prep hockey

The race to the playoffs is in full swing. Boys prep hockey teams are looking to steadily improve over these next bunch of weeks. While some…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter