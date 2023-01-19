Belmont Hill's Daniel Markham hits St. Mark's forward Damon Myers. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — The crowd at Jordan Athletic Center Wednesday night was large, which reflected the magnitude of the game — Belmont Hill and St. Mark’s, two prep heavyweights, battling it out.

Belmont Hill came away with a 4-1 win, improving to 8-4-2. The Sextants have won their last three games.

St. Mark’s fell to 10-3-0. The loss on Wednesday was its first since before the Christmas break, as the Lions arrived at Belmont Hill having won their previous four games.

Here's a full recap along with standouts from the matchup.