Jackson Kyrkostas is Kimball Union's leader on offense. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The race to the playoffs is in full swing. Boys prep hockey teams are looking to steadily improve over these next bunch of weeks.

While some look to turn their seasons around, many new teams sit near the top of our latest rankings.

There were a lot of goals over the last week, especially in both the Housatonic and Lakes divisions, which had some monstrous scores.

Let's dive in to see how that impacted last week's performances.