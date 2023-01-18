John Flaherty has been BC High's head coach since 2010-11. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

John Flaherty, the head coach of Boston College High School’s hockey team, was placed on administrative leave after being charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of property damage in Milton, Mass., Sunday night, according to the Boston Globe.

BC High lost to Xaverian, 1-0, earlier that day in Canton, Mass.

“Coaches Vermette and Collier, along with Coach O’Brien, will lead the team in John’s absence,” BC High spokeswoman Colleen Carter told New England Hockey Journal. “Given that this is a private (matter), BC High will not comment further at this time.”

Sean Vermette, Brendan Collier and Kelsey O’Brien are all assistant coaches with BC High’s varsity team. Vermette is also the head coach of the junior varsity team.

Flaherty, who’s from Milton, Mass., had a court appearance on Tuesday and pled not guilty.

Flaherty has been behind BC High’s bench since 2010-11. A former goalie, he graduated from the school in 1988.