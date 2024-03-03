New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

5 storylines to watch in the NEPSAC girls championship games

Avatar photo
By

Jaime Griswold
Boston College commit Jaime Griswold is a shut-down defender for Nobles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Everything has come down to this.

On Sunday, three champions will stake their claims to New England girls prep hockey glory. Nobles will battle Williston for the NEPSAC Elite 8 title game. Dexter Southfield will face BB&N in the Large School championship, while Groton and New Hampton will duke it out for the Small School crown.

Here's the schedule. All games will be at Noble & Greenough School:

Small School: No. 1 Groton vs. No. 2 New Hampton, 11 a.m.
Large School: No. 3 Dexter Southfield vs. No. 4 BB&N, 1:30 p.m.
Elite 8: No. 1 Nobles vs. No. 2 Williston, 4 p.m.

Each tournament has featured its share of drama, and there's sure to be more to come on Sunday.

Let's dive into five of the biggest storylines to watch.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Petey Silverman

MIAA D4 boys hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's tournament time in Massachusetts. The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Winthrop…
Read More
Jaime Griswold

5 storylines to watch in the NEPSAC girls championship games

Everything has come down to this. On Sunday, three champions will stake their claims to New England girls prep hockey glory. Nobles will battle Williston…
Read More
Anna McGinty

MIAA D2 girls hockey playoffs: Full schedule, bracket and results

It's time for the MIAA state tournaments. The MIAA Division 2 girls hockey bracket has been released, and coming in as the No. 1 seed…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter