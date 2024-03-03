5 storylines to watch in the NEPSAC girls championship games

Boston College commit Jaime Griswold is a shut-down defender for Nobles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Everything has come down to this.

On Sunday, three champions will stake their claims to New England girls prep hockey glory. Nobles will battle Williston for the NEPSAC Elite 8 title game. Dexter Southfield will face BB&N in the Large School championship, while Groton and New Hampton will duke it out for the Small School crown.

Here's the schedule. All games will be at Noble & Greenough School:

Small School: No. 1 Groton vs. No. 2 New Hampton, 11 a.m.

Large School: No. 3 Dexter Southfield vs. No. 4 BB&N, 1:30 p.m.

Elite 8: No. 1 Nobles vs. No. 2 Williston, 4 p.m.

Each tournament has featured its share of drama, and there's sure to be more to come on Sunday.

Let's dive into five of the biggest storylines to watch.