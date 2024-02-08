New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

5 storylines to watch in final month of girls prep hockey

Avatar photo
By

Nobles and Loomis Chaffee girls hockey
Nobles and Loomis Chaffee each look like strong Elite 8 contenders. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The postseason is less than three weeks away.

The NEPSAC will announce its girls hockey tournament fields on Feb. 25 ahead of the quarterfinals on Feb. 28. Before we know it, champions will be crowned at Nobles, this year's hosts, on March 3. 

Obviously, a ton can change over the next few weeks. The final spots in the Elite 8 have been revolving doors for most of the season. All it takes is a big week for one of the higher seeds in the Large and Small tournaments, and they could be right back into the Elite 8 picture. 

With all of that in mind, here are five storylines to watch through the end of the regular season. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Nobles and Loomis Chaffee girls hockey

5 storylines to watch in final month of girls prep hockey

The postseason is less than three weeks away. The NEPSAC will announce its girls hockey tournament fields on Feb. 25 ahead of the quarterfinals on…
Read More

‘He’d be a movie star’: Why James Hagens is destined for global prominence

James Hagens is rarely frazzled. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound center with the effortless stride and silky hands is a human highlight reel. He can pass and…
Read More

12 standouts and takeaways from Cushing’s 4-3 OT win over Brunswick

STORRS, Conn. — Luke Goukler is known as a shooter. He leads Cushing in goals. Whenever he's around the net with the puck, Goukler is…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter