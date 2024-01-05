5 storylines to watch in college hockey’s second half

Through 17 games, Will Smith has eight goals and 23 points. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The best time of the year in men's Division 1 college hockey is here.

Outside of the Beanpot and Connecticut Ice tournaments, it's almost all conference play from here on out for New England teams across Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey.

There is no shortage of storylines to follow as the second half of the season gets underway, especially with so many of the nation's top teams and players residing locally. It should be a fun finish, leading into conference tournaments, NCAAs (including regionals in Providence, R.I., and Springfield, Mass.), and the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn.

Here’s what we’ll be watching as the action commences over the next couple of weeks.