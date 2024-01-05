New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

5 storylines to watch in college hockey’s second half

By

Through 17 games, Will Smith has eight goals and 23 points. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The best time of the year in men's Division 1 college hockey is here.

Outside of the Beanpot and Connecticut Ice tournaments, it's almost all conference play from here on out for New England teams across Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey.

There is no shortage of storylines to follow as the second half of the season gets underway, especially with so many of the nation's top teams and players residing locally. It should be a fun finish, leading into conference tournaments, NCAAs (including regionals in Providence, R.I., and Springfield, Mass.), and the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minn.

Here’s what we’ll be watching as the action commences over the next couple of weeks.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Ryan Leonard celebrates after scoring in the final. (Getty Images)

Will Smith, Ryan Leonard win gold medal with U.S. at World Junior Championship

The local kids had one heck of a showing on the international stage. Team USA took down Sweden, 6-2, in the gold medal game of…
Read More
Calleigh Brown

Girls prep hockey forecast: What can we expect in 2024?

The holidays are behind us, and prep hockey is about to be back in full swing. We learned quite a bit from the holiday tournaments…
Read More

5 storylines to watch in college hockey’s second half

The best time of the year in men's Division 1 college hockey is here. Outside of the Beanpot and Connecticut Ice tournaments, it's almost all…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter