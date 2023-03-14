5 storylines to watch in college hockey conference championships

Nick Zabaneh scored a hat trick in BU's quarterfinals win over Vermont. (Kyle Prudhomme/BU Athletics)

NCAA Selection Sunday is right around the corner, and there are still busy teams in all three conferences across New England's Division 1 men's college hockey landscape as conference championships come to a conclusion this weekend.

The Hockey East semifinal field contains two top seeds and a couple of upset-minded teams that will look to play spoilers when it comes to the NCAA bracket.

Both of New England's top ECAC Hockey teams took care of their quarterfinal business and will look to set up another head-to-head matchup on Saturday night in Lake Placid, while Atlantic Hockey features perhaps the nation’s biggest upset story in the form of a surging local squad.

Here are five storylines to watch during one of the most exciting weekends on the college hockey calendar.