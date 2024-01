Devin Gosciak celebrates scoring a goal against Catholic Memorial. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. — Jerseys were tugged, helmets flew off and Xaverian goalie Cole Pouliot-Porter even landed a full body check on an opposing player.

Just another chapter in the rivalry between Xaverian and Catholic Memorial. Ho hum.

Wednesday night marked their first meeting of the season with Xaverian leaving the ice as the winners, taking down Catholic Memorial, 5-2.

Here's a full recap and five standouts from the game.