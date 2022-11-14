Ethan Cox was huge in the Little Bruins' win over the Junior Eagles on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Boston Junior Eagles came oh-so-close to doing it. But in the end, the Little Bruins came away with a 5-4 win in the 16U Tier 1 2022 National Bound State Championship.

While the No. 2 seed Junior Eagles scored the first goal early in the first period, the No. 1 Little Bruins roared back with three of their own before the nine-minute mark of the first frame. The Little Bruins notched two more goals in the second period to go up 5-1.

The Little Bruins spent the first two periods controlling the game and playing at a place that the Junior Eagles struggled to match.

But the Eagles didn’t quit. The third period was all about the Eagles, as they scored three to cut the score to a one-goal deficit.

Here are the standout players from the championship game. Hockey East schools were in attendance.