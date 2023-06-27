Sean Keohane played the 2022-23 season with an injured shoulder. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023 NHL Draft is oh-so-close to being here, and it's slated to have New England talent taken high.

It's no secret that Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) highlight the region's draft-eligible players. Both should be gone by the end of Night 1. The exciting parts of their night will be how high they go.

Where it gets fascinating is the rest of the New England talent. There are a handful of prep players vying to be selected. The USHL has some players who NHL scouts have been keeping close tabs on.

Here are the five biggest questions entering the NHL Draft on Wednesday night.