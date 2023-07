JJ Monteiro led the Massachusetts District in scoring at the 2023 Select 17 Camp. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Five New Englanders made the Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster that was announced Monday by USA Hockey.

Eight more with connections to this region will trek overseas for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The players will compete in the tournament Aug. 1-6 in Breclav, Czechia, and Trencin, Slovakia.

USA Hockey held a camp in recent days in Plymouth, Mich., where 39 players from around the United States battled for spots on the Under-18 Select Team.