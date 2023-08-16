5 early storylines to watch in 2023-24 girls prep hockey

Williston Northampton rushes onto the ice to celebrate winning the 2023 Elite 8 title. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

The 2022-23 New England girls prep hockey season presented a lot of interesting storylines.

Williston Northampton and Phillips Andover, the two best teams on the girls side, met in the Elite 8 championship, ending with Williston Northampton hoisting the trophy.

St. Paul’s School took down Taft for the Large School championship, while New Hampton upset Groton for the Small School championship.

While it's August and the fall hockey season hasn't even begun, here's a very early look at five storylines in the girls prep hockey world this season.