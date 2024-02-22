5 big storylines for final weekend of girls prep regular season

Williston Northampton is the projected No. 2 seed in the Elite 8 entering the final weekend of the regular season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Just a few days remain in the girls prep hockey regular season.

Most teams have just one game left before the brackets for the Elite 8, Large School and Small School tournaments come out on Sunday.

For some, this weekend will be about gaining another boost of momentum heading into the playoffs. Others are still jockeying for seeding and fighting to stay in or crack the Elite 8. Meanwhile, others will be looking to play spoiler and create some chaos.

Let's dive into the biggest storylines to watch in the final weekend.