5 big storylines for final weekend of boys prep regular season

Before the boys prep hockey playoff brackets are released, there are still games to play. Many of them are important.
Many teams will take to the ice on Friday or Saturday to end their regular seasons. For some, it will be about finishing strong. For others, it's about improving their standing in the playoffs (or sneaking in).
The brackets for the Elite 8, Large School and Small School tournaments are released Sunday.
As of Thursday, here are the projected playoff seedings according to USHR.
Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament
- Kimball Union
- Cushing
- Brunswick
- Avon Old Farms
- Holderness
- Salisbury
- St. George's
- St. Sebastian's
Martin/Early Large School Tournament
- Nobles
- Belmont Hill
- Lawrence Academy
- Dexter Southfield
- Deerfield
- Kent
- Berkshire
- Andover
Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament
- Rivers
- Canterbury
- St. Mark's
- Groton
- Frederick Gunn
- Tilton
- Middlesex
- Pomfret
Here are the biggest storylines to keep an eye on this weekend.