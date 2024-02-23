5 big storylines for final weekend of boys prep regular season

Ethan Ramonetti will lead Groton into the Small School playoffs. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Before the boys prep hockey playoff brackets are released, there are still games to play. Many of them are important.

Many teams will take to the ice on Friday or Saturday to end their regular seasons. For some, it will be about finishing strong. For others, it's about improving their standing in the playoffs (or sneaking in).

The brackets for the Elite 8, Large School and Small School tournaments are released Sunday.

As of Thursday, here are the projected playoff seedings according to USHR.

Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament

Kimball Union Cushing Brunswick Avon Old Farms Holderness Salisbury St. George's St. Sebastian's

Martin/Early Large School Tournament

Nobles Belmont Hill Lawrence Academy Dexter Southfield Deerfield Kent Berkshire Andover

Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament

Rivers Canterbury St. Mark's Groton Frederick Gunn Tilton Middlesex Pomfret

Here are the biggest storylines to keep an eye on this weekend.