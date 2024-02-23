New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

5 big storylines for final weekend of boys prep regular season

Avatar photo
By

Ethan Ramonetti will lead Groton into the Small School playoffs. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Before the boys prep hockey playoff brackets are released, there are still games to play. Many of them are important.

Many teams will take to the ice on Friday or Saturday to end their regular seasons. For some, it will be about finishing strong. For others, it's about improving their standing in the playoffs (or sneaking in).

The brackets for the Elite 8, Large School and Small School tournaments are released Sunday.

As of Thursday, here are the projected playoff seedings according to USHR.

Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament

  1. Kimball Union
  2. Cushing
  3. Brunswick
  4. Avon Old Farms
  5. Holderness
  6. Salisbury
  7. St. George's
  8. St. Sebastian's

Martin/Early Large School Tournament

  1. Nobles
  2. Belmont Hill
  3. Lawrence Academy
  4. Dexter Southfield
  5. Deerfield
  6. Kent
  7. Berkshire
  8. Andover

Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament

  1. Rivers
  2. Canterbury
  3. St. Mark's
  4. Groton
  5. Frederick Gunn
  6. Tilton
  7. Middlesex
  8. Pomfret

Here are the biggest storylines to keep an eye on this weekend.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 big storylines for final weekend of boys prep regular season

Before the boys prep hockey playoff brackets are released, there are still games to play. Many of them are important. Many teams will take to…
Read More
Williston Northampton

5 big storylines for final weekend of girls prep regular season

Just a few days remain in the girls prep hockey regular season. Most teams have just one game left before the brackets for the Elite…
Read More
Owen Keefe has two goals since joining the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL. (Brianna Homan)

Inside Owen Keefe’s switch in commitment to Northeastern from BU

Northeastern can breathe a sigh of relief. On Tuesday, Owen Keefe announced his switch in commitment from Boston University to Northeastern via Instagram. Why the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter