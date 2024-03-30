Lane Hutson registered two points in BU's win over RIT. (Rich Gagnon)

It’s not often that expectations from the outset of a long college hockey season meet reality.

The load of NHL talent on the Boston University and Boston College led the two Commonwealth Avenue archrivals to be popular Frozen Four picks before the season began way back in October.

The Terriers and top-seeded Eagles are both just one win away from reaching St. Paul, Minn., after ultimately coasting past RIT 6-3 and Michigan Tech 6-1 their respective NCAA regional semifinal games.

Frozen Four berths will be on the line as BU faces Minnesota on Saturday, while BC takes on Quinnipiac in a regional battle on Sunday.

Here are four takeaways from the first two days of tournament action.