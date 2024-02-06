Ryan Greene scored for BU to beat BC, 4-3, in Monday's Beanpot semifinal. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON ― The dogs will have their day once again in the men’s Beanpot as defending champion Northeastern and Boston University advanced to a head-to-head championship meeting for the fourth time in the past six tournaments following their respective semifinal victories on Monday night at TD Garden.

Northeastern topped Harvard, 3-2, in overtime in the first semifinal game. The Huskies have won four of the past five tournaments dating back to 2018 and will look to add to that recent success next week.

The nightcap saw Boston University get revenge after being swept by Boston College in the teams’ Hockey East home-and-home series. The Terriers won 4-3, holding off their rival’s valiant comeback effort.

Here are the biggest storylines from each game.