Drew Commesso was named Most Outstanding Player of the Manchester regional. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the first time since 2015, Boston University is headed to the Frozen Four.

The Hockey East regular-season and tournament champion Terriers completed their NCAA Manchester Regional sweep with a 2-1 win over Cornell on Saturday afternoon at SNHU Arena.

Seniors Wilmer Skoog and Ethan Phillips scored goals in the second and third periods. Junior Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) made 13 saves to lead the Terriers in their ninth consecutive win and fifth of the postseason. They are 29-10-0 on the season.

Commesso was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Manchester regional, as he stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced over two games. The second-seeded Terriers opened the tournament with a 5-1 Thursday win against Western Michigan.

BU will represent Hockey East in the Frozen Four after the conference went without a team in last year’s field at TD Garden. Since the Terriers’ last appearance, UMass had been the only Hockey East team to earn a trip to a Frozen Four.

Here are three takeaways from BU’s clinching victory: