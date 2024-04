Denver goalie robs Ryan Leonard of a sure goal in Saturday's national championship. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

It wasn’t supposed to end this way.

Boston College’s storybook season came to a bitter conclusion on the national championship stage on Saturday night.

The top-seeded Eagles were shut out for the first time all season, falling, 2-0, to Denver which captured its NCAA record-setting 10th national title and second in three years.

Here are three takeaways from the game.