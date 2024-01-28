3 stars from St. John’s Prep’s 6-1 win over Xaverian

Christian Rosa netted two goals in Saturday's 6-1 win over Xaverian. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MIDDLETON, Mass. — St. John's Prep soared in its 6-1 victory over rival Xaverian on Saturday to capture its first Catholic Conference title since 2013.

Propelled by a booming power play, the Eagles peppered Xaverian's standout goalie Cole Pouliot-Porter (Wrentham, Mass.) all afternoon. One play in particular was a microcosm of Xaverian's day.

Miscommunications at the crease by the Hawks led to an opportunistic goal by SJP senior forward Hunter Steiner (Burlington, Mass.). Steiner's goal made the score 5-1 and was one of many times that the Eagles capitalized on Xaverian miscues.

Even in a 6-1 win, St. John's Prep head coach Kristian Hanson knows how hard it is to win the Catholic Conference.