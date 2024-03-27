238 players invited to 2024 Mass. Hockey boys festival

Shayne Gould, an '07 UConn commit, at last year's Mass. Hockey Festival. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

While the spring is considered one of the quieter times in the hockey schedule, the Massachusetts Hockey Festival is the big event on the calendar.

From May 10-12, numerous players battle for a spot in the Final 40, which is held the next weekend. Both weekends will be at New England Sports Center. From there, players will be selected for spots in USA Hockey's Select Camps.

Players born in 2007, 2008 and 2009 will be in contention for spots at Select 17, 16 and 15 camp in Buffalo this summer.

Massachusetts and New England are separate regions when it comes to USA Hockey. The New England Hockey Festival rosters have yet to be announced. That will take place April 26-28.

One thing to note: Players who tried out for the U.S. National Team Development Program, 2008-born prospects, and didn't make it are given automatic bids to Select 16 Camp. Those who did make it don't participate in the Select Camp at all.

Here are the rosters for the 2024 Mass. Hockey Festival.