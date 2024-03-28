New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

230 players invited to 2024 Mass. Hockey girls festival

Avatar photo
By

Maggie Averill
Phillips Andover's Maggie Averill is a top 2008-born defense prospect. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

What offseason?

The prep and high school seasons may be done, but there's still plenty of hockey to keep track of around these parts. Next week, you'll have USA Hockey Nationals for the club scene, and later in April comes one of the biggest events on the calendar, Massachusetts Hockey Festival. 

From Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 20, many of the state's top players will fight for a spot in the Final 40 the following weekend. Both weekends are at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass.

After the Final 40 camp, players are selected for USA Hockey's National Development Camps in the summer. The Girls 16/17 (2007/2008) and the Girls Select 15 (2009) camps will be in July at Miami University (Ohio). The Girls Under-18 Select (2006-2008) camp will be in August at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, NY.

Massachusetts is separate from the rest of New England for USA Hockey districts. The New England District (Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) will hold its girls development camp May 10-12 at the NESC. 

Here are the rosters for the 2024 Mass. Hockey Girls Festival.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Maggie Averill

230 players invited to 2024 Mass. Hockey girls festival

What offseason? The prep and high school seasons may be done, but there's still plenty of hockey to keep track of around these parts. Next…
Read More
Jen Birolini

New England 16U, 14U girls players to watch at USA Hockey Nationals

With the prep and high school seasons in the rearview, club hockey is the main focus for a lot of the region's hockey players once…
Read More

238 players invited to 2024 Mass. Hockey boys festival

While the spring is considered one of the quieter times in the hockey schedule, the Massachusetts Hockey Festival is the big event on the calendar.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter