230 players invited to 2024 Mass. Hockey girls festival

Phillips Andover's Maggie Averill is a top 2008-born defense prospect. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

What offseason?

The prep and high school seasons may be done, but there's still plenty of hockey to keep track of around these parts. Next week, you'll have USA Hockey Nationals for the club scene, and later in April comes one of the biggest events on the calendar, Massachusetts Hockey Festival.

From Friday, April 19, to Sunday, April 20, many of the state's top players will fight for a spot in the Final 40 the following weekend. Both weekends are at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass.

After the Final 40 camp, players are selected for USA Hockey's National Development Camps in the summer. The Girls 16/17 (2007/2008) and the Girls Select 15 (2009) camps will be in July at Miami University (Ohio). The Girls Under-18 Select (2006-2008) camp will be in August at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, NY.

Massachusetts is separate from the rest of New England for USA Hockey districts. The New England District (Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) will hold its girls development camp May 10-12 at the NESC.

Here are the rosters for the 2024 Mass. Hockey Girls Festival.