2024 NHL Draft rankings: The top 13 locals who could be selected

Cole Eiserman is poised to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Will Smith and Ryan Leonard went off the board early in the 2023 NHL draft. It was a win for New England, particularly Massachusetts, as both players were both from the Bay State.

But then came the rest of the draft. It wasn’t until Sean Keohane (Milton, Mass.), who was picked in the sixth round by the Buffalo Sabres, that another local came off the board. The Edmonton Oilers selected Matt Copponi (Mansfield, Mass.) in the seventh round.

Four for Massachusetts. None for the rest of New England. Meh.

When the 2024 NHL Draft begins, Massachusetts will again have representation inside the top 10. As for the rest of the crop, it’s a bit more unclear. The opinions vary quite a bit.

Let's dive into our latest rankings.