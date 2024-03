Ryan Leonard and Will Smith led Boston College to the No. 1 seed. (Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's ice hockey tournament is finally here. It's the best time of the year.

As of Saturday night, the conference championships are over. Locally, Boston College won the Hockey East championship, while Cornell won in ECAC Hockey and RIT in Atlantic Hockey.

Five teams from New England will battle for spots in the Frozen Four, which will be held in St. Paul, Minn., on April 11 and 13.

Here is our projected bracket.