New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

2023 NCAA Hockey Tournament bracket unveiled

By

Collin Graf and Quinnipiac will be a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. (Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

Four teams from New England have officially made the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament.

Quinnipiac, Boston University, Harvard and Merrimack will have a chance to advance to the Frozen Four in Tampa on April 6 and 8 and potentially win a national championship. The region is looking to get back on the top of the college hockey mountain for the first time since UMass won in 2021.

The 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament bracket was announced Sunday night on ESPNU.

ECAC Hockey regular season champion Quinnipiac will be one of four one-seeds. The Bobcats will host Merrimack on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET at the Bridgeport, Conn., regional.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Shrewsbury upsets St. Mary’s to win MIAA Division 1 girls title

BOSTON — It's almost like the puck had eyes. With roughly 10 minutes to play in a tied game, Shrewsbury defender Yasmine McKenzie fired a…
Read More

Nashoba, the No. 11 seed, stuns Scituate to win MIAA D3 title

BOSTON – Senior captain Joseph Quinn’s tally at the 4:08 mark of overtime gave Nashoba the MIAA Division 3 State Championship with a 2-1 win…
Read More

2023 NCAA Hockey Tournament bracket unveiled

Four teams from New England have officially made the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. Quinnipiac, Boston University, Harvard and Merrimack will have…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter