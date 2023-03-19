2023 NCAA Hockey Tournament bracket projection

Drew Commesso and Boston University will look to make a run in the 2023 NCAA D1 Ice Hockey Tournament. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty)

With all of the conference championships wrapped up, the field of 16 is set for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament.

Four teams from New England will have a chance to advance to the Frozen Four in Tampa, which is April 6-8, and potentially win a national championship. ECAC Hockey regular season champion Quinnipiac will be one of four one-seeds. Hockey East regular season and tournament champion Boston University, Harvard and Merrimack are the other local entrants.

Two of the regionals will be contested in New England with the SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., and the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn., serving as hosts. The other regionals will be held in Fargo, N.D. and Allentown, Pa.

Minnesota will be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. In addition to the Gophers and Quinnipiac, the other top No. 1 seeds will be Michigan and Denver.

The official bracket will be revealed during the NCAA Division 1 Men's Ice Hockey Tournament selection show on Sunday night at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Below is my projected bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament: