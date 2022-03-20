2022 NCAA Hockey Tournament bracket projection

Harvard's Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) could carry generate momentum into the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Gil Talbot/Harvard Athletics)

BOSTON – With all of the conference finals completed, it is time to project the field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Hockey Tournament.

The field is set with 11 at-large bids after the six conference champions were awarded an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. There will be six New England teams, Quinnipiac, UMass, UMass Lowell, Northeastern, Harvard and American International, among this year’s field of 16 teams vying to cut down the twine on April 9 at the Frozen Four in Boston at the TD Garden.

Hockey East Tournament winner UMass, the defending national champion, will be the highest ranked team in the league while ECAC Hockey entrant Quinnipiac is the highest seed for teams from the New England region. It’s a down year for Hockey East as the league will not have a first or second seed at any of the four regional sites.