New England Hockey Journal

College

2022 NCAA Hockey Tournament bracket projection

By

Sean Farrell
Harvard's Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) could carry generate momentum into the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Gil Talbot/Harvard Athletics)

BOSTON – With all of the conference finals completed, it is time to project the field and bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Hockey Tournament.

The field is set with 11 at-large bids after the six conference champions were awarded an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. There will be six New England teams, Quinnipiac, UMass, UMass Lowell, Northeastern, Harvard and American International, among this year’s field of 16 teams vying to cut down the twine on April 9 at the Frozen Four in Boston at the TD Garden.

Hockey East Tournament winner UMass, the defending national champion, will be the highest ranked team in the league while ECAC Hockey entrant Quinnipiac is the highest seed for teams from the New England region. It’s a down year for Hockey East as the league will not have a first or second seed at any of the four regional sites.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Matty Beniers

Hobey Baker Award: Breaking down the New England players in final 10

The NCAA announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top men’s hockey player in Division 1 on Wednesday.…
Read More
Jonny Evans

UConn hockey enjoying the ride amid first-ever trip to Hockey East semifinals

The entire Hockey East Tournament has held true to form thus far, as the top four seeds will all enter TD Garden for the semifinal…
Read More
Colin Felix

College Confidential: How Colin Felix became an important part of winning culture at UMass

Every championship team needs players like Colin Felix. The UMass senior may not dangle his way up the ice and rip the puck under the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter