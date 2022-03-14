UConn hockey enjoying the ride amid first-ever trip to Hockey East semifinals

Jonny Evans came through with his experience and scoring to help the Huskies reach the Hockey East semis. (UConn Athletics)

The entire Hockey East Tournament has held true to form thus far, as the top four seeds will all enter TD Garden for the semifinal round for the first time since 2018.

Alongside Northeastern, Massachusetts and UMass Lowell, fourth-seeded Connecticut will round out the field following its 3-1 quarterfinal win Saturday over Boston University. But, it was no ordinary result for the Huskies, who will continue their best season -- now with 19 overall wins, 14 in league play during the regular season -- under ninth-year head coach Mike Cavanaugh (North Andover, Mass.).

After scoring twice in the second period to open up a lead that would never be relinquished against the Terriers, freshman Chase Bradley’s empty-net goal with 10.5 seconds remaining was cause for a most memorable celebration, clinching a first-ever Hockey East playoff win and trip to Boston for the #IceBus.