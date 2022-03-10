College Confidential: Aidan McDonough’s scoring key to Northeastern’s playoff hopes

Junior Aidan McDonough scored 23 goals and 36 points in 35 games for Northeastern in 2021-22 (Northeastern/Jim Pierce)

From the first period of the first game in October to the last nine seconds of the final game on Saturday, Aidan McDonough has delivered big goals for Northeastern.

The junior winger with the lethal shot scored the Huskies’ first goal in their season opener against Bentley. His dramatic tally with nine seconds left before a big crowd at Merrimack gave Northeastern a 1-0 victory and the top seed in this week’s Hockey East tournament. It will go down as one of the biggest goals in school history.

As the clock ran out in a scoreless game, Northeastern knew that the regular-season title was within reach after Boston College swept UMass. “At that point it was up to us,’’ McDonough said on Tuesday.

With 15 seconds left, there was a draw in Merrimack’s end after an icing.