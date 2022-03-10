New England Hockey Journal

College

College Confidential: Aidan McDonough’s scoring key to Northeastern’s playoff hopes

By

Junior Aidan McDonough scored 23 goals and 36 points in 35 games for Northeastern in 2021-22 (Northeastern/Jim Pierce)

From the first period of the first game in October to the last nine seconds of the final game on Saturday, Aidan McDonough has delivered big goals for Northeastern.

The junior winger with the lethal shot scored the Huskies’ first goal in their season opener against Bentley. His dramatic tally with nine seconds left before a big crowd at Merrimack gave Northeastern a 1-0 victory and the top seed in this week’s Hockey East tournament. It will go down as one of the biggest goals in school history.

As the clock ran out in a scoreless game, Northeastern knew that the regular-season title was within reach after Boston College swept UMass. “At that point it was up to us,’’ McDonough said on Tuesday.

With 15 seconds left, there was a draw in Merrimack’s end after an icing.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Hockey East playoffs watch list: 6 players who can make an impact

The 2022 Hockey East playoffs begin Wednesday, with opening round games involving the No. 6-11 seeds facing each other for the chance to advance to…
Read More
Northeastern

Opening Shift: Northeastern seizes opportunity, other NCAA takeaways

Northeastern’s path to winning its first-ever Hockey East regular-season championship is exactly why games aren’t played on paper. After being shut out Tuesday night in…
Read More

NCAA D3: Burning questions for Trinity, Babson, UNE, Plymouth

The 12-team NCAA Division 3 tournament field was announced on Monday morning and, as expected, the only four New England teams included are the conference…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter