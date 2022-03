Colin Felix arrived just in time for the Minutemen’s first run to the Frozen Four in 2018-19. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Every championship team needs players like Colin Felix.

The UMass senior may not dangle his way up the ice and rip the puck under the bar or feed a teammate for a backdoor goal.

But he can be counted on to do the dirty work. He’s a shutdown defenseman who competes on every shift and makes opponents pay a price around the net and along the boards.

Felix arrived just in time for the Minutemen’s first run to the Frozen Four in 2018-19, but it almost didn’t happen for him.