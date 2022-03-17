New England Hockey Journal

Hobey Baker Award: Breaking down the New England players in final 10

By

Matty Beniers
Matty Beniers, Michigan sophomore, is one of 10 finalists for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award. (Michigan Photography)

The NCAA announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top men’s hockey player in Division 1 on Wednesday.

Hingham, Mass., native Matty Beniers was the only New England-born player to make the final round, but the University of Michigan sophomore and Seattle Kraken prospect carries a lot of notoriety and NHL promise after being drafted one spot after Wolverines teammate Owen Power in 2021 at second overall.

Three other Hobey Baker hopefuls from outside the region who play for New England schools are also in play for the award, as Quebec goaltenders Devon Levi (Northeastern) and Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac) along with Empire Stater and UMass senior Bobby Trivigno join Beniers in the final 10.

