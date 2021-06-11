New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

2021 Sixty Hockey Development Camp: Top ’06s

By

Teddy Stiga is a left-shot forward for the Boston Junior Eagles. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

EXETER, N.H. — For a third consecutive summer, numerous top 2006-born players took to the ice at the Sixty Hockey Development Camp at The Rinks at Exeter.

While most of the players at the four-day camp hailed from New England and surrounding states, there were a couple of standout prospects from as far away as California and Arizona.

The camp, run by New England Hockey Group owner Paul Dovich and Northeastern associate head coach Jerry Keefe, always is a great take. College coaches, USA Hockey personnel and scouts provided coaching for the games, practices, video sessions and seminar. The camp was a great learning experience for the players while also providing exposure to college coaches, scouts and agents.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Sasha Teleguine, Guillaume Richard switch commitments

Two notable Hockey East recruits — forward Sasha Teleguine and defenseman Guillaume Richard — have made changes in their commitments over the past few days.…
Read More

2021 Next Gen Uncommitted Showcase: Top 15 prospects

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Forty prospects born between 2002 and 2004 hit the ice for two days at Merrimack’s Gallant Rink for the Next Gen…
Read More

2021 Battle of Boston: Top uncommitted prospects

WALPOLE, Mass. — The 2021 Spring Tier 1 Battle of Boston took place over the weekend at Rodman Arena. Top Shelf defeated Hockey Essentials in…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter