2021 Sixty Hockey Development Camp: Top ’06s

Teddy Stiga is a left-shot forward for the Boston Junior Eagles. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

EXETER, N.H. — For a third consecutive summer, numerous top 2006-born players took to the ice at the Sixty Hockey Development Camp at The Rinks at Exeter.

While most of the players at the four-day camp hailed from New England and surrounding states, there were a couple of standout prospects from as far away as California and Arizona.

The camp, run by New England Hockey Group owner Paul Dovich and Northeastern associate head coach Jerry Keefe, always is a great take. College coaches, USA Hockey personnel and scouts provided coaching for the games, practices, video sessions and seminar. The camp was a great learning experience for the players while also providing exposure to college coaches, scouts and agents.