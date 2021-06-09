2021 Next Gen Uncommitted Showcase: Top 15 prospects

Jaiden Moriello (Saugus, Mass.) is a power forward for KUA with college potential. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Forty prospects born between 2002 and 2004 hit the ice for two days at Merrimack’s Gallant Rink for the Next Gen Uncommitted Showcase.

The event, run by NHL Central Scouting’s Mike Busconi, was attended by close to a dozen Division 1 colleges from Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey. A few NHLPA agents also were in the rink to check in on clients and potentially pursue new ones.

There weren’t any elite Division 1 prospects at the event, but there were a handful who could make it to Atlantic Hockey and a couple with an outside chance for Hockey East or ECAC Hockey. Not every event is going to be high-end. The two-day showcase was great for getting some lesser-known prospects on the radar of college coaches in the region.