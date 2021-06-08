2021 Battle of Boston: Top uncommitted prospects

Hotchkiss center Karsen Dorwart (Top Shelf Gold) is a Division 1 college prospect. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WALPOLE, Mass. — The 2021 Spring Tier 1 Battle of Boston took place over the weekend at Rodman Arena. Top Shelf defeated Hockey Essentials in the Super Elite bracket, while Explosive Hockey took home the crown in the Elite bracket.

The three-day event was well-attended by college coaches, NHL and junior scouts, and advisors. With the sweltering heat outside, several prospects caught the eye of those watching from the last row of the stands.

There was a wide array of talent at this year’s Spring Tier 1 Battle of Boston. There were some very good players, including a couple with college commits. At the other end of the spectrum were some players and teams who were clearly outmatched.