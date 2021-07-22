2021 NHL Entry Draft: Will Scott Morrow’s talent, upside lead to early call?

Defenseman Scott Morrow of Shattuck St. Mary's is a UMass commit and 2021 NHL draft prospect (Paul Bryant/USA Hockey)

When it comes to pro hockey talent and potential in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, they don’t come much more intriguing than defenseman Scott Morrow.

From Darien, Conn., he left his native Northeast to spend the last five years with Shattuck St. Mary’s Sabres in Faribault, Minn. A late ’02 right-shot with high-end offensive skills, the UMass recruit has scouts divided on where he will be drafted this weekend, but is sure to have his name called at some point.

With his size, puck poise and a high ceiling for offense at even strength and the power play, Morrow has been one of the most interesting players to track this season.