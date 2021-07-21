New England Hockey Journal

NHL Draft

2021 NHL Entry Draft: Even with skill and pedigree, Ryan St. Louis a wildcard

By

Ryan St. Louis (Riverside, Conn.) posted 31 points for the U.S. Under-18 team. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Being the son of a Hockey Hall of Fame player can open doors for a young player, but it can also create higher expectations.

For U.S. National Team Development Program winger Ryan St. Louis, he has unquestionably established himself as a pro hockey prospect with his speed and playmaking abilities. However, where that will lead him with the 2021 NHL Entry Draft rapidly approaching on July 23-24 is still to be determined.

The Riverside, Conn., native and former Brunswick School star is New England Hockey Journal’s fifth-ranked draft prospect after a solid two years in Plymouth, Mich., with Team USA. At 5-foot-10, 161 pounds, he lacks ideal pro hockey size but is a smart, creative, playmaking forward. The Northeastern recruit brings some of the attributes that his father, Martin, used to become the Tampa Bay Lightning’s all-time franchise leader in scoring, with a Stanley Cup championship and Hart Trophy as league MVP as part of his legacy.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

2021 NHL Entry Draft: Nate Benoit brings value to the middle rounds

There’s an old hockey adage that says when you don’t notice a defenseman, it means he’s doing his job. When it comes to Nate Benoit,…
Read More

2021 NHL Entry Draft: Why this trio of sleepers could be selected

One week from today, the NHL will conduct the remainder of the 2021 entry draft, with rounds 2-7 taking place online July 24. Because there…
Read More

Bruins flashback: Why 2006 is the best draft in team history

The Boston Bruins have a checkered history when it comes to sustained success in the NHL Entry Draft, but 2006 is the most productive lottery…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter