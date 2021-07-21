2021 NHL Entry Draft: Even with skill and pedigree, Ryan St. Louis a wildcard

Ryan St. Louis (Riverside, Conn.) posted 31 points for the U.S. Under-18 team. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Being the son of a Hockey Hall of Fame player can open doors for a young player, but it can also create higher expectations.

For U.S. National Team Development Program winger Ryan St. Louis, he has unquestionably established himself as a pro hockey prospect with his speed and playmaking abilities. However, where that will lead him with the 2021 NHL Entry Draft rapidly approaching on July 23-24 is still to be determined.

The Riverside, Conn., native and former Brunswick School star is New England Hockey Journal’s fifth-ranked draft prospect after a solid two years in Plymouth, Mich., with Team USA. At 5-foot-10, 161 pounds, he lacks ideal pro hockey size but is a smart, creative, playmaking forward. The Northeastern recruit brings some of the attributes that his father, Martin, used to become the Tampa Bay Lightning’s all-time franchise leader in scoring, with a Stanley Cup championship and Hart Trophy as league MVP as part of his legacy.