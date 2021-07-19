2021 NHL Entry Draft: Nate Benoit brings value to the middle rounds

Bow, N.H., native Nate Benoit is an all-around defenseman eligible for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There’s an old hockey adage that says when you don’t notice a defenseman, it means he’s doing his job. When it comes to Nate Benoit, that adage is an apt description of what he brings to each situation.

The Bow, N.H., native and University of North Dakota recruit has been an outstanding two-way player for the Mount St. Charles 18 team over the past several seasons. He is ready to take the next step in juniors, where his USHL rights are owned by the Tri-City Storm. He played in three USHL games as an affiliate this past campaign, demonstrating that he could keep up with the pace and physicality of that top junior league.

Benoit should be able to parlay his success in AAA and limited experience in juniors into a call at the NHL draft later this week.