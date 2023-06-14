20 New Englanders selected in 2023 NAHL Draft

Drew Haxton played at Nobles from 2019-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2023 NAHL Draft was far from short on players from New England. Two of the top three selections were from New England.

Drew Haxton (Wakefield, R.I.) went second overall to Rochester. Haxton came up with the Neponset Valley River Rats before heading to Nobles. He played with Cowichan Valley in the BCHL last season where the right wing posted eight goals and 17 points in 45 games.

Shane Baker (Grafton, Mass.) was picked next by New Hampshire. The center scored 18 goals and 39 points in 50 games for the NCDC's Boston Jr. Bruins this winter.

Haxton and Baker were two of 20 different New England natives to be snagged in the NAHL Draft. Here is the full list, along with players who have New England connections.