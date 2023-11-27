Grace Stirling celebrates scoring in the state championship game with Whitney Dacko. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The Boston Jr. Eagles took down the East Coast Wizards, 3-0 to win the Mass. Hockey U19 Tier 1 championship on Sunday. The Eagles proved their worth with an all-around win, sending them to nationals, which take place April 2-7 in Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Eagles' head coach Mark Wall knew his team was up to the challenge going into the game.

“Our last games were battles. We’re battle-tested," Wall said, noting their successes in the round-robin. "I thought we were ready to play a finals game. We left everything on the ice we could. We played our hearts out.”

Here's a full recap along with three stars from the game.