18 takeaways from the NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals

Andrew O'Sullivan scored the OT-winner for Kimball Union in the Elite 8 quarterfinals. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Two overtimes. Late goals. Great goaltending. Close games.

The NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals had it all on Wednesday night, with Cushing, Kimball Union and Avon Old Farms, three of the four top seeds, advancing, along with No. 6 Salisbury, which upset Brunswick, 3-1.

Here are the complete scores from the quarterfinals.

  • No. 1 Cushing 2, No. 8 St. Sebastian’s 1 (OT)
  • No. 2 Kimball Union 5, No. 7 St. George’s 4 (OT)
  • No. 6 Salisbury 3, No. 3 Brunswick 1
  • No. 4 Avon Old Farms 2, No. 5 Holderness 1

Now, the semifinal matchups are set with KUA playing Salisbury and Cushing facing Avon Old Farms on Saturday.

Let's dive into the takeaways from Wednesday's quarterfinal games. We'll go game by game to make it easy.

Click or tap here to access the full Elite 8 schedule

