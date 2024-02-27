17 players who could win MVP in NEPSAC girls Elite 8 tournament

Boston College commit Olivia Maffeo leads Nobles in scoring this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Elite 8 is almost here.

This season feels like it could be wide open.

Nobles and Williston have the inside track, naturally, as the top two seeds. They've earned their status as favorites, especially the Bulldogs, who are undefeated.

But upsets can — and usually do — always happen. Behind the top two are several teams who could each make a deep run this week. In order to do that, they'll need their top players to be at their absolute best when it matters most. That's true for the favorites, too.

So who are some potential MVP candidates in this year's tournament?

Let's dive in.