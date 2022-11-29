Nicholas Petrut stood out for Salisbury at the Berkshire Jamboree. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – The annual Berkshire Jamboree took place Monday at the Jackman Stewart Athletic Center on the campus of the iconic mountainside prep school.

In addition to the host, Berkshire, seven other schools participated in the jamboree. Salisbury, Kent, Frederick Gunn, Hotchkiss, Canterbury, Northwood and Trinity-Pawling also were there. Each team played two games that consisted of two 30-minute halves with running time.

Approximately two dozen college coaches, NHL scouts and agents attended the Berkshire Jamboree. The main attraction was Salisbury, the two-time defending NEPSAC Elite 8 champion. Andrew Will’s team looks a lot different from last year’s rendition, but even early on and in scrimmages, the Crimson Knights showed well. As usual, Salisbury appears to be ready and willing to play the game the right way and in a disciplined system. Salisbury is strong down the middle and on defense.

The NHL scouts that were there undoubtedly noticed Salisbury junior defenseman Hudson Gorski, an '05 from Scotch Plains, N.J. The big righty skated well for his size and showed poise and smoothness. He played the top on the power play and was strong and effective at both ends of the ice. Gorski, a Cornell commit, was the only player in the jamboree who could be considered a legitimate 2023 NHL draft prospect.

Below is a look at 15 uncommitted players who showed well on Monday. It is not meant as a comprehensive list based on future potential, but a few players do project well. This list is made up of players who haven’t been written up previously this fall on New England Hockey Journal.