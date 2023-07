Carson Mertz spent the 2022-23 season with Mount Saint Charles. (Mount Saint Charles)

So far, the New England District has had a strong showing at USA Hockey Boys Select Camps.

Last week, the New England squad took home first place at Select 17s, taking down the Pacific District in an overtime thriller.

Select 16s are coming up shortly, but the roster selected for Select 15s, which will run July 15-20 in Amherst, N.Y., is now public.

Here is the full list of players from the region who were picked for Select 15 Camp.