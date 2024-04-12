14 standouts from 15O USA Hockey Nationals

Ethan Travis had a strong showing at USA Hockey Nationals. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It was a big year of development for the local 15O prospects.

On Wednesday, the U.S. National Team Development Program announced its U17 roster for next fall. It was made up of 15O-level players. When the USHL Draft kicks off in May, many players from the 15U level will hope to hear their names called.

The 15O nationals, which were held in Fargo, North Dakota, were also a good chance for colleges to get eyes on future recruits.

Five teams from New England competed for the national championship, which the Chicago Mission ultimately won. Seacoast Performance Academy, the Neponset Valley River Rats, Mount St. Charles, Mid Fairfield and the Boston Jr. Eagles all had representation.

Seacoast Performance Academy and Mid Fairfield advanced to the playoffs, while the Jr. Eagles, River Rats and Mount St. Charles did not.

Here are 14 prospects who stood out throughout the tournament.