Cam Fahey will be one of the top forwards in the MIAA this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The MIAA boys hockey state tournament is one of the most exciting spectacles on the yearly sports calendar.

The road to get there is pretty cool, too.

Lots has been made about the lack of high-end, Division 1 college hockey prospects in the MIAA in recent years. These days, players leave early for preps or the academies. That’s true.

But there are still plenty of quality prospects in the MIAA this winter. Some might go on to play Division 1 hockey one day, while others will be key cogs for state title contenders.

Year after year, it comes down to who wants it more. That’s the beauty of the MIAA.

Here are 14 players to keep an eye on this winter in the MIAA.