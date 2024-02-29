13 takeaways from the NEPSAC girls Elite 8 quarterfinals

Olivia Maffeo scored a hat trick for Nobles in their 4-3 win over St. Paul's in the Elite 8 quarterfinals. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

And then there were four.

The favorites all won in the NEPSAC girls Elite 8 quarterfinals on Wednesday night, but that doesn't mean there wasn't drama. You had No. 8 St. Paul's taking an early 1-0 lead over No. 1 Nobles, who came back and held on for a 4-3 win.

Here's how every game shook out:

No. 1 Nobles 4, No. 8 St. Paul’s 3

No. 2 Williston Northampton 8, No. 7 Tabor 1

No. 3 Phillips Andover 4, No. 6 Deerfield 0

No. 4 Loomis Chaffee 1 No. 5 Kent 0

For those of you keeping score at home, yes, I did go 4-for-4 in my predictions (7-for-8 when you include the Large and Small tournaments, too). I didn't get the scores exactly right, but let me have this victory lap.

Now, all eyes turn to Saturday when Nobles and Loomis will battle it out in a rematch from earlier this season before the marquee matchup between Williston and Andover. That's right, it's a rematch of last year's championship with a trip to this year's title game on the line.

We'll unpack that in the coming days. For now, let's dive into takeaways from the quarterfinals, going game by game.