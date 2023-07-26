13 standout forwards from Harvard’s College Hockey Experience

Ben Merrill was a standout forward for St. Sebastian's in 2022-23. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — From Sunday to Tuesday, 175 skaters and 23 goalies, spread across 12 teams, took to the ice at Harvard's College Hockey Experience.

The event brought players together from around the world, giving players the chance to play multiple games with a plethora of college coaches behind the bench.

Those coaches were Colby head coach Blaise MacDonald, Bowdoin head coach Ben Guite, Harvard assistant coaches Jim Tortorella and James Marcou, Sacred Heart senior associate head coach Scott McDougall, UConn assistant coach Michael Pereira, Dartmouth assistant coach Troy Thibodeau, Quinnipiac associate head coach Joe Dumais, Merrimack assistant coach Dan Jewell and Providence associate head coach Ron Rolston.

Players participated in practices on Sunday and Monday led by Babson head coach Jamie Rice, Williams head coach Bill Kangas, USNTDP goalie coach David Lassonde, Wesleyan head coach Chris Potter, Brown assistant coach Jason Smith and Union head coach Josh Hauge.

Northeastern associate head coach Mike Levine and Harvard coaching staff ran seminars on Sunday and Monday.

I saw every team at least once, basing my evaluations on Monday and Tuesday's games. We'll look at the standout defenders and netminders in a different story.

For now, let's dive into the forwards.