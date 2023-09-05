12 uncommitted 18U standouts at Eastern Alliance Kickoff

Calvin Beard is a standout defender for the Little Bruins. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

MARLBOROUGH, Mass — This is a big fall for many kids across the 18U level. Along with getting ready for the prep and high school hockey season, it's also a great time to get looks from college programs.

This past Labor Day weekend offered that chance.

From Friday through Monday, various rinks around Massachusetts hosted the Eastern Alliance Kickoff, which was attended by tons of college coaches across the Division 1 and 3 levels, as well as NHL scouts.

I spent Friday viewing 18U teams at New England Sports Center, which was in midseason form with how packed it was. Even with a parking lot as big as the one the Sports Center has, it looked as small as ever this past weekend. It took me 30 minutes to find a spot Friday afternoon (yes, I know — I could've parked across the street. But I was too stubborn.)

Let's dive into the uncommitted standouts from those games.