6 standout forwards from the final day of the Tenney Cup

Sarah White scored the eventual game-winner for NDA (Hingham). (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

KINGSTON, Mass. — Some of the best girls hockey teams in the MIAA converged on the Bog Ice Arena in Kingston over the last week for the annual Tenney Cup. In Monday's championship, Notre Dame (Hingham) shut out Braintree, 3-0, to take home some midseason hardware.

Sarah White (Hanover, Mass.) and Caroline Hartnett (Hingham, Mass.) each had a goal and an assist. Reese Engel (Westwood, Mass.) had two assists, Emily Coughlin (Marshfield, Mass.) also scored, and Ava Larkin (Canton, Mass.) kept the blank sheet in net.

After Braintree goalie Eva Surette kept NDA at bay in the first, White opened the scoring early in the second when she picked the top left corner off a feed from Hartnett.

Here are six standout players we saw across all of the final day of action on Monday. We'll do a separate story Wednesday on the standout goalies/defensemen at the tournament.