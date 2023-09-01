12 standouts from the 15Os at River Rats Jamboree

From left: Chase Field and Cam MacPherson celebrate for the 15O River Rats. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass./ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The 14th annual Neponset Valley River Rats Jamboree took place Monday and Tuesday, marking the official start to the 2023-24 fall hockey slate.

Gone are days at the beach, as this jamboree, and this weekend's Eastern Alliance Kickoff Labor Day Tournament, have players trading in swim shorts for hockey pants — and it'll be that way for quite a long time.

We've already done our stories on the 16U standouts from the two-day event, so now it's time to take a look at the 15O level. I got to watch six teams.

Here are 12 players who stood out to me. Let's dive in.